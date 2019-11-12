Police said the victim died shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.

A 23-year-old Minneapolis man was charged Friday with assaulting the man, who authorities say had told the suspect and his friends to keep their voices down on the bus.

According to the Hennepin County attorney’s office, Leroy Davis-Miles was charged with first-degree assault in the Wednesday attack.

On Tuesday, the county attorney’s office filed an amended criminal complaint to include second-degree murder charges against Davis-Miles. An autopsy was also pending with the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office.

Prosecutors say the victim and Davis-Miles and his companions all boarded a bus last Wednesday afternoon. At one point, bus surveillance video showed the victim asking the noisy group to quiet down.

The young men grew hostile and threatened to beat the man when he got off the bus.

When the older man got off the bus at the Chicago-Lake Transit Center, Davis-Miles and his companions also exited. According to surveillance video and witnesses, Davis-Miles walked next to the man for a short distance before punching him once.

The victim fell backward and hit his head on the pavement.

Prosecutors say Davis-Miles and one of his friends shook hands in a “congratulatory manner” and then rummaged through the man’s pockets.

Police used facial recognition software to help identify Davis-Miles.

He was arrested at his home Thursday, and clothing matching that seen in the video was seized.

Davis-Miles remains jailed on $150,000 bail.

The bus rider’s death marks the 36th homicide of the year in Minneapolis, police said.