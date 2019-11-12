Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Friday-Monday:

Assault

5:03 p.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault in the 15600 block of Roosevelt Road SE.

DWI

1:52 a.m. Monday, a 30-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in the 400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive SE.

12:14 a.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Highway 2 NW and Eckles Road.

8:22 p.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man was arrested in the 500 block of Anne St. NW for a DWI and refusing to submit to a chemical test.

2:27 a.m. Saturday, a 51-year-old man was arrested in the 9900 block of Irvine Ave. NW for a DWI and driving after cancellation.

Violations

10:54 p.m. Friday, a 57-year-old man was arrested in Pennington for violating a domestic assault no contact order and fleeing on foot.

1:42 p.m. Friday, a 56-year-old man was arrested on Highway 89 for violating a domestic assault no contact order and for possession of a firearm or ammunition by an ineligible person.

Warrants

10:05 p.m. Friday, a 37-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Hines.

3:29 p.m. Friday, a 33-year-old man was arrested in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW for a warrant and contempt of court. A 28-year-old woman was also arrested at the time for a warrant.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday-Monday:

DWI

12:56 a.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Beltrami Ave. NW and 14th St. NW.

Violations

11:13 a.m. Friday, a 24-year-old man was arrested for a probation violation in the 600 block of Beltrami Ave. NW.

Warrants

9:50 p.m. Friday, a 55-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.