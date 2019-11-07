A 65-year-old man died of a gunshot wound following a shooting in his friend's home around 5 a.m. Saturday, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

The incident took place in the alleged shooter's home on the 3500th block of Brevator Road within the Fond du Lac Reservation. Authorities have identified the victim as James Arthur Couture, who resided on the reservation.

Thomas Allen Micklewright, 42, has been booked into the St. Louis County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder.

Two other adults were present in the home at the time of the shooting, though authorities believe they were both asleep at the time of the incident, St. Louis County Sgt. Wade Rasch said.

Rasch said no other arrests are expected.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident with assistance from Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Fond du Lac Police Department.