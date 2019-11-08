ST. PAUL — A 24-year-old man who was shot by a deputy U.S. marshal this week after authorities say he took part in a shooting at a St. Paul gas station was charged Friday, Nov. 8, in the incident.

On Wednesday afternoon, three deputy U.S. marshals were at the Holiday gas station at East Seventh and Kittson streets when they heard an altercation between two men. Alize Jovon Cleaves, of Blaine, was in the fuel pumps area when he began firing a handgun at a vehicle with multiple people inside as it was leaving the gas station, according to a criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court. No one in the vehicle was injured.

A deputy U.S. marshal who had stopped to refuel his vehicle witnessed the incident and pulled out his own firearm, identified himself and directed Cleaves to drop the weapon. Cleaves did not drop his gun and instead turned toward the marshal, who, “fearing for the safety of the other customers at the gas station, the other (marshals), and for his own life, shot Cleave(s) twice,” the complaint said.

Cleaves was taken to Regions Hospital to be treated for his injuries and on Friday morning was released to the custody of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is handling the investigation of the officer-involved shooting. Cleaves was then booked into the Ramsey County jail.

He is charged with using a dangerous weapon in a drive-by shooting and two counts of second-degree assault. When the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings to the Ramsey County attorney’s office for prosecutors to determine whether the actions of the federal marshal were justified under state law.

Cleaves made his first court appearance Friday. The identity of the marshal was withheld by the BCA.

The initial shooting at the gas station came amid an upsurge of gun violence in St. Paul. So far in 2019, at least 145 people have been shot in the city — 25 of them fatally, according to the St. Paul Police Department.