Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Thursday:

Burglary

12:16 a.m. Thursday, a deputy responded to the report of a burglary in the 13200 block of Beaver Road NE.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

Minors

12:47 a.m. Thursday, two juveniles were arrested for minor consumption in the 1000 block of 30th St. NW.

DWI

11:18 p.m. Thursday, a 63-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Bemidji Ave. N and Sixth St.

Tires

5:53 a.m. - 1:27 p.m. Thursday, the Bemidji Police Department took at least eight reports of slashed tires throughout Bemidji.



