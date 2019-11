Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Wednesday:

DWI

3:38 p.m. Wednesday, a 61-year-old man was arrested in the 100 block of Peaceful Meadow Lane SE for a DWI and refusing to submit to a chemical test.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Violations

7:13 p.m. Wednesday, a 54-year-old man was arrested for a probation violation in the 1000 block of First St. W.