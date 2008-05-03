ST. PAUL — Police were investigating separate shootings on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 6, — one was a fatality on the West Side and the other shooting happened near downtown and involved at least one federal law enforcement officer. St. Paul police were dispatched about 3:30 p.m. to a house where they found a teenage boy with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body already being treated by paramedics, said Steve Linders, police spokesman. The boy, who has not yet been identified by authorities, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen’s death marked St. Paul’s 28th homicide of 2019, Linders said.

At about 4:50 p.m., there was an officer-involved shooting of a male at a Holiday gas station, according to emergency radio traffic and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The person was reportedly bleeding from the shoulder. He suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening, the BCA said.

The BCA said no officers were injured and that more information about the shooting would be forthcoming.

In a later statement, the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed that at least one deputy marshal was involved in the incident. Both the agency and St. Paul Police Department said the BCA was handling the investigation.