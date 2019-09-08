MANTORVILLE, Minn. — After an emotional hearing, a 25-year-old man sentenced in the distracted-driving deaths of a mother and daughter was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs on Wednesday, Nov. 6, to begin serving his first 30-day jail sentence

Tanner Ronald Kruckeberg of Dodge Center has admitted he was looking down at his phone when the Hummer he was driving crashed into a minivan, killing Blooming Prairie first-grade teacher Rachel Harberts and her 8-year-old daughter.

He pleaded guilty on Sept. 5 in Dodge County District Court to a single count of criminal vehicular homicide-operate a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 10 years of probation. As part of the sentence he will serve 30 days in jail each year for five years to mark the anniversary of the fatal crash. His driver's license will likely be suspended as a result of the conviction.