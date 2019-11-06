Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Monday-Tuesday:

Warrants

8:07 p.m. Tuesday, a 29-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on U.S. Highway 2.

4:09 p.m. Monday, a 51-year-old man was arrested for multiple warrants in the 4600 block of Little Loop Road SE.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday-Tuesday:

DWI

2:12 Tuesday, a 40-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in the 500 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.

Warrants

5:53 p.m. Tuesday, a 19-year-old woman was arrested in the 900 block of 30th St. NW for multiple warrants and minor consumption.

8:02 a.m. Tuesday, a 37-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of 18th St. NW and Irvine Ave.

1:10 a.m. Tuesday, a 34-year-old man was arrested for multiple warrants near the intersection of Delton Ave. NW and Paul Bunyan Drive.



