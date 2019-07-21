WORTHINGTON, Minn. — A Worthington man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly stalking a woman and entering her home through a window, which the victim reported as a patterned behavior.

According to court documents, Worthington police officers responded to a trespassing call just after 4 a.m. Saturday morning, Nov. 2. According to the complainant, Jimmy Solis, 34, entered her home by removing the basement's window frame. Solis and the complainant were reportedly acquainted with one another.

The complainant told officers that Saturday's incident wasn't the first of its kind. Over the past couple of months, Solis has visited the victim's home "almost daily" and either knocks on the door in the middle of the night or attempts to enter via doors or windows, the victim reported. Solis has broken screens during attempts to enter, the complaint read.

A juvenile in the home corroborated the victim's statements. Police records report five calls of service from Sept. 29 through Oct. 23 related to Solis being at the complainant's home uninvited.

Solis was taken into custody the following evening.

During the booking process at the Nobles County Jail, jail staff allegedly discovered a baggie of methamphetamine that fell out of Solis' pants.

Solis faces the following charges: first-degree burglary, stalking and fifth-degree drug possession; all felonies; harassment — return to property, a gross misdemeanor; and trespassing and fourth-degree intentional damage to property, both misdemeanors.

The burglary charge bears a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, a $35,000 fine or both. A burglary conviction also carries a mandatory minimum sentence of not less than six months.

Solis' conditional bail was set at $20,000; his unconditional at $40,000.