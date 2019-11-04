BLOOMINGTON, ILL. — A judge sentenced Curtis Webb, former director of the Sanford Center in Bemidji, to community service and restitution in a theft case brought against him after he left Minnesota and took a similar job in Illinois.

Local media in Bloomington, Ill., reported that Webb will have to serve 100 hours of community service and pay restitution of $1,149.20. Webb has to complete the community service by April 30. The sentencing was a part of a 24-month conditional discharge, according to The Pantagraph newspaper.

The Pentagraph also reported that Webb’s defense attorney, Shaun Cusack, said Webb shouldn’t have to serve jail time because of the punishment the last three years have been for him.

While Webb has learned his fate in the Illinois case, he is still facing a similar charge in Beltrami County. In August, the Beltrami County Attorney’s office charged Webb with one count of theft by swindle, which is a felony level offense. Webb is scheduled to appear for a hearing in Beltrami County on Nov. 25.

Webb was the executive director for the Sanford Center from 2013 to 2016. He left and acquired a similar job at what was then the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington, Ill. Both facilities are managed by Ames, Iowa-based VenuWorks, for whom Webb worked. The alleged criminal activity in Beltrami County didn’t come to the surface until Webb was accused of impropriety in Illinois, where he worked for only a few months before he was fired.

In Illinois, Webb was found guilty of theft of at least $500 but not more than $10,000. U.S. Cellular Coliseum, which is now known as Grossinger Motors Arena, and is owned by the city of Bloomington, Ill.

VenuWorks, the company which oversees management for both the Coliseum and the Sanford Center, reimbursed the city of Bloomington for $41,000. The reimbursement Webb was ordered to pay as part of his sentencing will go to VenuWorks, The Pantagraph reported.

VenuWorks also agreed to reimburse the city of Bemidji for more than $134,000.

Once Webb was fired from his position in Illinois, his time at the Sanford Center came under scrutiny from the Minnesota State Auditor’s Office. Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson announced the charges against Webb in August. In a release, Hanson said they were able to track down reimbursement requests for expenses such as hotel stays, meals, event registration, and airfare that Webb never actually accrued.