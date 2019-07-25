ROCHESTER, Minn. — Rochester police arrested a man Sunday after police said he broke into an apartment, woke a sleeping resident and then shot him four times.

Police were called around 6:30 a.m. Nov. 3 to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of 4th Avenue Southeast for a report of a shooting.

In the apartment, police located a 25-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen. The man was shot three times in the lower extremities and once in the upper extremities. The man was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said that a man, later identified as Abdusalam Omar Hussein, 38, of Rochester, had forced his way into the apartment where the 25-year-old man lived. Three other people, two men and one woman, were also asleep in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

After gaining entry, Hussein allegedly woke up the 25-year-old man, briefly spoke with him and then shot him four times before fleeing the apartment.

Police said that Hussein felt he was disrespected by the 25-year-old man at some point before Sunday's shooting.

A short time later, Hussein was spotted at the Holiday gas station on 37th Street Northwest.

At that location, he reportedly pulled up next to an employee and asked for a dollar. Hussein allegedly told the employee he had just shot someone in southeast Rochester and threatened the employee with a gun before leaving. Using a vehicle description police were able to locate Hussein a short time later in the area of US Highway 52 and East White Bridge Road.

Before police located Hussein, he reportedly called police and said he would not turn himself in, he would "shoot it out with police" and didn't want to hurt anyone, according to Moilanen.

Police attempted to stop Hussein in the area of Fifth Street Northeast and White Bridge Road. Hussein kept driving and was eventually arrested in the area of White Bridge Road and Highway 63 after the van he was driving went into a ditch and then rolled.

Police found a handgun on Hussein, Moilanen said. Hussein was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys following the crash. After being evaluated by medical staff, Hussein was taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

According to jail records, he was booked on charges of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, false imprisonment-intentional restraint, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and first-degree murder premeditated.