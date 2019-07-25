COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — A man accused in a three-city crime spree allegedly involving kidnapping, sexual assault, auto theft and a home invasion was fatally shot by officers Monday morning, Nov. 4, after a driveway confrontation in Cottage Grove.

One of the officers involved is from Cottage Grove and another is from a "neighboring agency," Police Chief and Director of Public Safety Pete Koerner said at a news conference Monday.

He said he could not identify the suspect.

Koerner said the suspect drove a vehicle that he had carjacked to Cottage Grove around 8 a.m. Shortly afterward, he said St. Paul police received a call about a "serious crime" on or near White Bear Avenue.

St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders said officers took a report just after 8 a.m. involving a woman who had been forced at gunpoint from her Maplewood workplace by a man who then forced her to drive to her St. Paul home. The suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the woman at her home in the 300 block of Londin Circle. He then stole a vehicle from that home and fled, according to St. Paul police.

The victim called 911 and reported the assault.

“Our officers were able to locate the vehicle in Cottage Grove and notify the Cottage Grove police as well as respond to the area where the vehicle was last located,” the statement read.

In Cottage Grove, the suspect allegedly abandoned the vehicle and used a handgun to steal another vehicle in Hidden Valley, authorities said.

Cottage Grove police received a call about the theft around 8:30 a.m.

Koerner said the suspect then entered a Cottage Grove home and took four occupants hostage. The four managed to escape while the suspect entered the garage and sped away in a pickup truck. The suspect is not believed to have known the occupants.

He crashed that truck and was on foot when he was killed, Koerner said.

"He was armed with a handgun as he encountered officers from multiple jurisdictions," Koerner said.

No other injuries were reported, Koerner said. Residents were alerted to the presence of an armed suspect via the city's code red text notification system.

"We strongly believe that residents in this neighborhood are not in any danger any longer," he said.

The shooting was recorded on a Cottage Grove squad car and a body camera worn by an officer, Koerner said. He provided few details, citing a pending investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension.

The Cottage Grove police officer who was involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, which is standard procedure in officer involved shootings.