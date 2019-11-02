ST. PAUL — Children’s Theatre Company leadership apologized Friday for what students say were years of sexual abuse by former employees of the Minneapolis theater.

Managing Director Kimberly Motes made her comments at a news conference held in downtown St. Paul, where attorney Jeff Anderson announced the settlement of all 16 lawsuits brought by individuals abused by CTC staff in the 1970s and 1980s.

The students say former theater staff members sexually abused them when they were children and students of the CTC.

Sex abuse allegations at the theater first surfaced in the 1980s, resulting in the 1984 conviction of its founder and former director John Clark Donahue on three counts of criminal sexual conduct. He was sentenced to 10 months in the workhouse and resigned from the Children’s Theatre Company. Donahue died in March.

More suits have followed in recent months, accusing Donahue, Adamczak and Jason McLean, a former actor/teacher.

Motes apologized to two survivors present at the conference and addressed the other victims, most of whom who have not spoken out about their experiences.

“Going forward we wish to participate in a healing partnership with those survivors who were not able to speak until now,” Motes said. “We acknowledge that the acts of abuse by former staff members took childhoods away from children, forever impacting their lives in painful, traumatic and dangerous ways.”

The CTC agreed to create a $500,000 fund for the hundreds of abuse survivors to pay for their therapeutic treatment, said survivor Jina Penn-Tracy. The abuse suffered by the students was not only sexual, Penn-Tracy added.

Anderson said the settlement amounts will not be made public, as that shifts focus away from the abuse suffered.