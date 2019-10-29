AUSTIN, Minn. — An Austin man pleaded guilty last week in Mower County District Court to an assault charge after police say he abused an 8-week-old child.

Nathaniel Ambrose, 24, pleaded guilty Oct. 24 to first-degree assault-great bodily harm.

Lyle police received a call from Olmsted Medical Center on Aug. 25, 2018, for a report of an 8-week-old boy who had been physically abused. The baby boy had been taken to OMC by his mother and then transferred by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. Doctors later determined the baby had suffered intracranial bleeding, facial/head bruising, fractures in his forearm and hand as well as injuries to his buttock and groin area, according to court documents.

A trial was scheduled to begin in Mower County District Court this week. Prosecutors had filed a motion to seek an aggravated sentence in the case. A joint sentencing agreement was presented to the court of 86-months imprisonment, according to the petition to enter a guilty plea.

Ambrose has been released on $25,000 conditional bail with GPS monitoring. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 30.