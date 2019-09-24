WADENA, Minn. — A 34-year-old Wadena man escaped from custody at 2:44 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, during transition from jail to a court appearance, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The sheriff’s office advises the public that the man, Ryan Paul Petro, is considered dangerous. He was last seen in the area of Colfax Avenue in Wadena.

Petro has been in custody since Sept. 28 for several misdemeanors — obstructing the legal process, disorderly conduct, property damage and fleeing on foot — and for violating the conditions of his release for first-degree burglary.

Petro is dressed in an orange shirt and is handcuffed. The sheriff’s office advised people not to approach him if they see him. People should call 911 immediately.