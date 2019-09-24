Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Friday-Sunday:

Assault

10:32 p.m. Sunday, a 34-year-old man was arrested in the 3900 block of Irvine Ave. NW for domestic assault, a DWI and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.

DWI

11:16 p.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in the 5600 block of Alps Court NW. A 26-year-old woman was also arrested at the time for fifth-degree drug possession.

4:42 a.m. Saturday, a 50-year-old man was arrested near the intersection of Balsam Road NW and Nature Road for a DWI and driving after revocation.

11:34 p.m. Friday, a 31-year-old man was arrested near the intersection of 11th St. NW and Park Ave. for a DWI, a warrant, and giving an officer false information. A 38-year-old woman also was arrested at the time for fifth-degree drug possession.

Minors

4:36 p.m. Sunday, a 20-year-old woman was arrested in the 2800 block of Pine Ridge Ave. NW for minor consumption and child neglect.

Violations

11:59 a.m. Sunday, a 39-year-old man was arrested for a probation violation in the 1100 block of Adams Ave. NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday-Sunday:

DWI

1:01 a.m. Sunday, a 46-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI in the 100 block of Third St. NW.

7:25 p.m. Saturday, a 44-year-old woman was arrested near the intersection of 30th St. NW and Blue Spruce Lane for a DWI. A 23-year-old woman was also arrested at the time for multiple warrants.

2:07 a.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old woman was arrested near the intersection of Fourth St. SE and Paul Bunyan Drive for a DWI and a warrant.

Theft

9:35 p.m. Sunday, a 33-year-old man was arrested in the 600 block of 22nd St. NW for receiving stolen property, trespassing, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

11:29 p.m. Friday, a 29-year-old man was arrested for felony theft in the 100 block of Third St. NW.

Violations

4:36 a.m. Sunday, a 20-year-old man was arrested in the 2800 block of Pine Ridge Ave. NW for violating a no contact order.

Warrants

8:45 p.m. Saturday, a 36-year-old woman was arrested in the 1300 block of Anne St. NW for multiple warrants.

2:55 a.m. Saturday, a 36-year-old woman was arrested in the 800 block of 26th St. NW for multiple warrants.

5:12 a.m. Friday, a 39-year-old woman was arrested for a warrant in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.



