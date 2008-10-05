HIBBING, Minn. — The day family members thought they would be celebrating Joshua Robert Lavalley’s 34th birthday, they learned instead that he had been killed.

“What was supposed to be a happy day when we celebrated Josh turned out to be the biggest nightmare that any family could face,” said his cousin, Amanda Shamp of Aurora, on Friday, Oct. 25, during a victim impact statement in front of 6th Judicial District Judge Mark Starr.

Shamp, other family members and friends filled a courtroom in State District Court in Hibbing for the sentencing of Deshon Israel Bonnell, who confessed to firing the two gunshots that killed Lavalley along the Mesabi Trail west of Hibbing on Jan. 6.

Family members said they didn’t learn of Lavalley’s death until the next day — his birthday. Bonnell’s sentence — life in prison, but with the possibility of parole after 30 years — was a formality. Bonnell, who turned 19 this month, pleaded guilty on Sept. 25 to a charge of first-degree murder while committing aggravated robbery in the death of Lavalley, of Aurora.

That conviction made the sentence automatic.

But rather than impose the sentence at the time, Starr chose to wait to give family members the opportunity to explain what effect Lavalley’s loss would have them.

In addition to Shamp, those who did so included his older sister Jonni Tracey and younger sister Joann Vergoth, who stood together, keeping in physical contact, as they tearfully read their statements and a statement from their father. As Tracey began to speak, a young man among the spectators started to weep, his shoulders shaking, and Shamp passed him a box of tissues. Others in the crowded gallery were wiping away tears.

Tracey and Vergoth both told of the many people, including Lavalley’s 5-year-old son, who face irreparable losses as a result of his death.

“My brother did not deserve what happened to him,” Vergoth said. “No one deserves the evil things that they did to Josh.”

Bonnell made a brief statement to the court.

“What I did was bad,” he said. “But at the time I thought what I was doing was right.”

Had he not reached the plea agreement, Bonnell would have faced trial on Oct. 21 on charges that would have included premeditated first-degree murder. If he had been convicted of that charge, he would have faced a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

Charges of intentional second-degree murder and kidnapping also were dismissed.

At his plea hearing, Bonnell admitted to using a Ruger .22-caliber pistol to kill Lavalley but would not elaborate on his motive. He also confirmed that he had been helped by “at least one individual,” but declined to name names.

Bonnell was the second of three defendants in the case to plead guilty. Anthony Emerson Howson, 21, entered a guilty plea in February to a count of intentional second-degree murder, although he later said he wanted to withdraw that plea.

Howson testified at his Feb. 22 plea hearing that Bonnell carried a gun and talked of a plan to kill Lavalley in retaliation for his behavior toward Bonnell’s girlfriend, Bailey Bodell French, then 17. Howson said the four of them spent the day together Jan. 5.

Howson testified that he eventually drove the victim’s roommate’s car to the Kerr area, on the western side of Hibbing, early on Jan. 6. He said he waited with the car while Bonnell and French placed a bandanna around Lavalley’s face and led him down the trail.

A snowmobiler discovered Lavalley’s body later in the day with two gunshot wounds to the face, according to court documents. He had no wallet or identification, so investigators had to use fingerprints to identify the body.

According to court documents, French told police that Bonnell fired the two shots. French was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree murder while committing kidnapping. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 14.

During his plea hearing, Bonnell admitted to shooting Lavalley twice in the head.