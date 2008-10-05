BEMIDJI -- In the face of hefty challenges and its own inability to deal with those issues, Beltrami County has received a $500,000 grant to help those in the court system who are dealing with drug addiction.

The county received the grant from the Office of Justice Programs through the U.S. Department of Justice. It will go toward the creation of a drug court program to help those who have been charged with substance abuse-related crimes.

“The need for a treatment court in Beltrami County has never been greater,” the application for the grant said. “Beltrami County, being one of the poorest counties in Minnesota, lacks the resources to fund a new treatment court.”

The funding from the DOJ will fund the program for a four-year period. The program itself will include five phases for participants to complete, consisting of elements such as treatment and drug testing. It also will include aspects not directly related to drug abuse, such as vocational training and parenting programs.

The four-year-grant should be able to accommodate a minimum of 120 participants in the program, which lasts for 15 months. The drug court will work with a handful of area organizations that already work in the field of recovery.

“This is one more tool for the county to be able to manage individuals in the correct way, to get treatment as opposed to making it a crime; And so the likelihood of this being successful, I think, is great,” said Jay Coughenour, senior director for Sanford Behavioral Health.

The application for the grant outlined multiple reasons why the county needed the funding, detailing a harsh reality for many residents who call Beltrami County home and for the government officials who have limited resources to work with.

For example, nearly 19 percent of the county population lives in poverty, and 26 percent of children in the county live in poverty. Also, only 25 percent of the land is taxable by the county.

Compounding that issue of poverty and limited resources is the fact that drug dependency in Beltrami County has grown substantially in recent years.

Trisha Hansen, district supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Corrections, helped write the grant application. She said the county has been pursuing the funding for several years.

“It is a huge relief because the community needs it so very much,” Hansen said. "Any system you talk to within the criminal justice system or the social services system has been impacted by heroin and methamphetamine so heavily, and the impact has been devastating for families.”

In 2010, there were 73 controlled substance charges filed in Beltrami County District Court. In 2018, that number rose to 204.

In addition to the toll that increase puts on the court system, it also has a domino effect into the area of child welfare. In fact, the application said 76 percent of the out-of-home placements in Beltrami County “were due to parental addiction issues.” The number of out-of-home placements has translated into a staggering financial burden for the county.

“It is hoped that through the successful implementation of a treatment court, fewer children will be placed out of home due to parental addiction,” the application said.