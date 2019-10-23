PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. — Two men are in custody after allegedly posing as police officers and forcing their way into a Pequot Lakes residence Sunday night, Oct. 20, and sexually assaulting a woman.

The Pequot Lakes Police Department received a report of the home invasion at 9 p.m. Sunday on the 3700 block of Crow Wing County Road 168 in Pequot Lakes. Police reported two men drove up to the residence, identified themselves as police officers and forced their way into the residence. Once inside, one of the men made multiple threats to the woman and then sexually assaulted her. It was later learned the two suspects initially went to the house to assault the male homeowner, who fled the residence when the two arrived.

Of the two suspects, one — Jeremy Duane Haff, 39 — was arrested Tuesday and charged Thursday in Crow Wing County District Court in Brainerd with two felony counts of first-degree burglary with a dangerous weapon and of an occupied dwelling and gross misdemeanor of impersonating a peace officer.

The second suspect, identified in the criminal complaint as Mason Vale Headlee, 28, was arrested Wednesday at his residence in Virginia, Minn., but has not yet been charged in the case.

The Pequot Lakes Police Department was assisted by the Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division and the Virginia Police Department.

According to the complaint filed against Haff, a woman reported at 5:12 p.m. Monday she had been sexually assaulted. A Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office investigator, met the woman in the emergency room at Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd. The woman advised the investigator the two men, who were later identified, broke into the cabin she was in. Once inside, Headlee threatened, coerced and sexually assaulted her. She stated the men identified themselves as police officers and threatened to arrest her if she didn't comply. She stated she was fearful of what would happen if she didn't comply because of the situation and said people have gone missing and were later found dead in the area, the complaint stated.

During the interview, the woman said she heard a truck driving up the driveway, at which time the male homeowner left. She got up, locked the door and laid back down on the couch. She heard knocking on the door and someone saying "PLPD." A short time later the door was kicked in and the two men entered asking where the man was. Haff wore a mask and hood.

Headlee told the woman she was on conditions for release and at one point held the light in her eyes and stated it was obvious she had been using. At one point, Headlee asked if she was wearing a wire and told her to lift up her shirt. He again told her he was going to arrest her and for her to put her hands behind her back. He gave her the ultimatum a second time to comply with his commands of sexual assault or she'd go to jail.

The woman told the investigator she didn't think they were real police officers, but she didn't feel she had a choice and she didn't know what would happen if they took her with them, so she did what they told her to do, the complaint stated. She said something much worse could have happened had she not complied.

The woman stated Haff picked up her knife lying on the couch. The flip knife had rainbow colors and an approximately 3-inch blade.

Police located Haff and he consented to an interview at the police station. Once there he was read his Miranda rights and admitted he and the other suspect went to the residence. Haff also provided other details consistent with the woman’s statement.