The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Thursday:

DWI

11 p.m. Thursday, a 51-year-old woman was arrested in the 900 block of Industrial Park Drive SE for a DWI and fleeing an officer. A 59-year-old man was also arrested at the time for a warrant.

2:09 a.m. Thursday, a 31-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Highway 72 NE and Nebish Road.

Warrants

6:56 p.m. Thursday, a 26-year-old man was arrested near the intersection of Saint Peter Lane NW and Highway 89 for a warrant and giving false information.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

Theft

6:01 p.m. Thursday, a 51-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were arrested in the 2100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW for felony theft and possession of burglary tools.