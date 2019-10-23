GRAND FORKS — A lawn and construction business in the greater Grand Forks area has been banned from doing work in North Dakota after the state attorney general's office received multiple complaints from customers who said the business didn't do work they paid for.

The consumer protection division of the state attorney general's office started investigating Nicholas J. DeRosier and his businesses, Team Lawn Inc. and Vaughn Construction Inc., in June 2019 after receiving multiple complaints from customers, according to a news release.

State officials said they decided to take legal action against DeRosier in Grand Forks County District Court on Oct. 15 after DeRosier refused to cooperate with investigators and ordered him to stop doing business in North Dakota until he does. The court ordered the suspension of DeRosier's business charters and ordered him to pay $2,531 in attorney's fees.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said the injunction against DeRosier is necessary to protect the public from his business conduct and that he had "serious concerns" because of the consumer complaints and DeRosier's refusal to cooperate with investigators.

Calls to Nicholas DeRosier's business were not immediately returned Thursday evening.