Sheriff’s Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Wednesday:
DWI
2:51 p.m. Wednesday, a 26-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.
Violations
1:11 p.m. Wednesday, a 35-year-old woman was arrested for violating a probation order. The report did not say where she was arrested.
10:30 a.m. Wednesday, a 53-year-old man was arrested in Cass Lake for a probation violation.
Warrants
4:06 p.m. Wednesday, a 29-year-old man was arrested in the 5600 block of Alps Court NW for a warrant and fifth-degree drug possession.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:
Assault
9:39 p.m. Wednesday, a 20-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault in the 1400 block of 30th St. NW.