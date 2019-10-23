The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Wednesday:

DWI

2:51 p.m. Wednesday, a 26-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

Violations

1:11 p.m. Wednesday, a 35-year-old woman was arrested for violating a probation order. The report did not say where she was arrested.

10:30 a.m. Wednesday, a 53-year-old man was arrested in Cass Lake for a probation violation.

Warrants

4:06 p.m. Wednesday, a 29-year-old man was arrested in the 5600 block of Alps Court NW for a warrant and fifth-degree drug possession.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Assault

9:39 p.m. Wednesday, a 20-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault in the 1400 block of 30th St. NW.