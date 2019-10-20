LITCHFIELD, Minn. — A Dassel couple is facing felony charges after drug task force agents executed an early morning, no-knock warrant Monday morning, Oct. 21.

Bret Bruce Wakefield, 59, and Ramona Jean Wakefield, 56, made their first appearances this week in Meeker County District Court.

Each faces felony charges of first-degree drug sale and first-degree drug possession. Each faces a third gross misdemeanor charge of possessing a firearm as a person who unlawfully uses controlled substances.

Both posted bond and were released Wednesday, each on $25,000 bail with conditions.

The next hearing for Ramona Wakefield is Nov. 19.

The next hearing for Bret Wakefield will be Oct. 31.

According to court records, agents of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed the no-knock narcotics search warrant shortly before 7 a..m. Monday. Bret Wakefield was found on the main level of the home, and Ramona Wakefield was found upstairs.

According to the criminal complaint, drug paraphernalia and what appeared to be methamphetamine were in plain sight in the home. The substances later tested positive for meth.

Agents also allegedly found a functioning cannon with accessories and a dozen firearms, including rifles, shotguns, a muzzle loader and handguns.

A deeper search yielded what appeared to be a record of past drug transactions, according to the criminal complaint. A total of 52.7 grams of methamphetamine, nearly 2 ounces, was found throughout the house. Another 20.1 grams and more than $1,100 in cash was found in Bret Wakefield’s possession.

Dassel is located about 35 miles south of St. Cloud.