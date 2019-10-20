BISMARCK — Two Detroit-area men who were on their way to the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation to sell drugs were arrested Wednesday, Oct. 23, in Bismarck with more than 200 oxycodone pills in their possession, police say.

Michael Ellington, 32, and Byron Cooper, 31, were arrested during a traffic stop. Police allege they found 149 pills during the course of the stop and another 60 when the men were being booked into jail. The pills have a value of $15-$20 each in Michigan but can sell for $80 each on the reservation, giving them a street value of more than $17,500, according to authorities.

The men are charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy to deliver, according to court documents. They made their initial court appearances in South Central District Court on Wednesday and will enter pleas later. Judge Daniel Borgen set bail for each man at $250,000. They were being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. Attorneys were not listed for them in court documents.