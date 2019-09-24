Dillon George Taylor will be sentenced for the crime Feb. 21. He entered his plea before Judge John R Tunheim in the U.S. District Court in Minneapolis.

The U.S. Attorney's Office released a statement of the plea Wednesday. The plea stems from a confrontation that happened Nov. 22, 2018, between Taylor and two other people. According to the release, Taylor pointed a firearm at one of the individuals and threatened his life. The two people left the scene in a vehicle, driven by a third person. Taylor pursued them and shot at the vehicle multiple times, according to the release.

The vehicle pulled into the parking lot of the Seven Clans Casino in Red Lake Nation. Taylor continued his pursuit of the vehicle and fired a shot toward the entrance of the casino where the three individuals and casino personnel were standing, according to the release.

The Red Lake Tribal Police Department and the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force investigated the case, the release said.