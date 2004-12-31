ROCHESTER, Minn. — A 13-year-old boy is facing felony charges after he allegedly brought an airsoft pistol to Kellogg Middle School earlier this month.

A Rochester police school resource officer was asked around 9 a.m. Oct. 11 for assistance by Kellogg Middle School administration after a student reported that they were threatened by another student with a gun on school property the day before, Capt. Casey Moilanen wrote in an email.

School administrators and the school resource officer located the student and the gun alleged to have been involved. Moilanen said the gun was determined to be an airsoft pistol.

"Based upon the investigation and information received, a 13-year-old male is facing felony charges involving threats of violence, brandishing a replica firearm on school grounds and possessing a replica firearm on school grounds," Moilanen wrote.

The incident remains under investigation.