Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Monday:

Animals

6:37 a.m. Monday, a deputy received a report of a bear that had been hit in the 24000 block of Highway 89 NW.

Warrants

5:42 a.m. Monday, a 31-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 6200 block of Upper Cass Frontage Road.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

DWI

11:18 p.m. Monday, a 36-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI in the 800 block of Washington Ave. S.

Warrants

5:03 p.m. Monday, a 25-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.



