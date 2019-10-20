Sheriff’s Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Monday:
Animals
6:37 a.m. Monday, a deputy received a report of a bear that had been hit in the 24000 block of Highway 89 NW.
Warrants
5:42 a.m. Monday, a 31-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 6200 block of Upper Cass Frontage Road.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:
DWI
11:18 p.m. Monday, a 36-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI in the 800 block of Washington Ave. S.
Warrants
5:03 p.m. Monday, a 25-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.