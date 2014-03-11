MINNEAPOLIS — A 36-year-old man who apparently shot himself after leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase through two central Minnesota counties has died, state investigators say.

Joshua Adam Ostrowski, whose last known address was Browerville, Minn., died of a single gunshot wound to the head, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Todd County sheriff’s deputies on Oct. 15 attempted to pull over Ostrowski’s vehicle near Browerville, but Ostrowski fled at speeds exceeding 100 mph, firing at pursuing deputies and state troopers, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a news release.

Ostrowski left the road and struck a tree in Cushing, where officers fired beanbag rounds and chemical munitions into his vehicle when he did not comply with orders to exit.

When officers finally approached the vehicle, they found Ostrowski with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, the BCA said.

No officers were injured during the chase. The BCA is investigating the incident.