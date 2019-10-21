MOORHEAD — A West Virginia man suspected of robbing a south Moorhead bank who was on the FBI's Most Wanted list , and is believed to be connected to a number of other robberies across the U.S., has been captured.

Robert Vaughn Evans, 51, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Friday, Oct. 18, in Ohio on suspicion of robbing the Gate City Bank inside a Hornbacher's grocery store on May 1, according to the Moorhead Police Department.

He was being held on federal charges Monday at the North Central Regional Jail in Greenwood, W.Va., stemming from the Moorhead incident, where the FBI and local authorities said he handed a note to a teller demanding money and saying he had a gun.

Evans received $3,680 from the teller and was last seen driving away in a tan 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe that matched the description of a vehicle stolen in Story City, Iowa, on April 24, according to a sworn statement from FBI Special Agent Aaron C. Dunn filed in Minneapolis federal court in May.

Weeks later, the FBI received a report of a May 17 bank robbery in Cape Coral, Fla., in which a suspect who matched the description of Evans used a note threatening to kill people in the bank unless he was given money, Dunn said in his statement.

Investigators later learned that a woman who had been convicted of aiding and abetting in Evans’ 1995 escape from prison lived in Cape Coral, less than 10 miles from the bank.

A federal arrest warrant was issued in Minneapolis on May 30 for the robbery charge.

The FBI also believes Evans committed a February 2019 bank robbery in Niagara Falls, N.Y., and in court documents describes Evans as a “habitual offender” with a history of auto theft, escape, and weapons charges dating back to the 1980s.

His most wanted entry on the FBI website includes a list of more than a dozen aliases he has used in the past, including William Paul Graubanger and Larry Kincaid, as well as three different dates of birth.