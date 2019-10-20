Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Friday-Sunday:

Assault

7:26 p.m. Sunday, a 40-year-old man was arrested in the 2100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW for domestic assault.

DWI

3:19 p.m. Friday, a 30-year-old man was arrested near the intersection of Third St. SE and Paul Bunyan Drive for a DWI, a warrant and fifth-degree drug possession. Two other people were also arrested at the time, including a 27-year-old woman for a warrant and a 27-year-old man for a warrant and fifth-degree drug possession.

2:23 a.m. Friday, a 23-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Highway 2 and Blom Road NW.

Violations

9:44 a.m. Friday, a 60-year-old man was arrested in Kelliher for a probation violation.

Warrant

4:52 a.m. Sunday, a 35-year-old woman was arrested in the 5600 block of Alps Court NW for a warrant and giving an officer false information.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday-Sunday:

DWI

2:38 a.m. Sunday, a 26-year-old man was arrested in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW for a DWI and reckless driving.

2:28 a.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Second St. SE and Central Ave.

Warrants

10:07 p.m. Sunday, a 21-year-old woman was arrested for a warrant near the intersection of Park Ave. NW and Fourth St.

11:42 p.m. Saturday, a 34-year-old man was arrested near the intersection of Fourth St. SE and Kay Ave. for a warrant and driving after cancellation.

6:02 p.m. Saturday, a 38-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 600 block of Mississippi Ave. NW.

10:28 a.m. Saturday, a 54-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 500 block of America Ave. NW.

4:06 p.m. Friday, a 43-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

11:43 a.m. Friday, a 37-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 400 block of Mississippi Ave. NW.

4:03 a.m. Friday, a 22-year-old man was arrested for multiple warrants in the 1200 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.



