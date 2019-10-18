WELCH, W.Va. — Two more people were charged in West Virginia Tuesday, Oct. 15, with the first-degree murder of John Thomas McGuire, an Owatonna, Minn., father of six.

According to the criminal complaint, on or about Feb. 14, 2019, Larry McClure, Amanda Naylor McClure, and Anna Choudhary did commit the willful deliberate premeditated homicide of McGuire in McDowell County, W.Va. Court documents state that the three knowingly and willfully concealed the remains of McGuire in a shallow grave at his residence located in the Skygusty area of McDowell County.

McGuire’s remains were located in September after a tip to law enforcement led them to the shallow grave.

While investigators are stating that McGuire has no ties to McDowell County, family and friends confirmed that Amanda Naylor McClure was McGuire’s girlfriend at the time of his disappearance and, subsequently, his death. Amanda Naylor McClure is being charged with felony first-degree murder, which carries a sentence of life in prison, and felony conspiracy, which carries a sentence of one to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Anna Choudhary, sister to Amanda Naylor McClure, was the first of the three suspects charged with first-degree murder, officially being charged on Oct. 7. She is also being charged with felony first-degree murder and felony conspiracy.

Larry McClure, who is the father of the two female suspects, was originally arrested on an unrelated charge for failing to register as a sex offender. He has since been charged with felony first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, and felony concealment of a deceased human body, which carries a punishment of one to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000, in the McGuire case.

Immediately following the discovery of McGuire’s remains, family and friends set up a fundraiser to help bring his remains back to Owatonna for a proper ceremony. The minimum amount of $3,000 was reached on Oct. 10.

A celebration of life for John “Bamma” McGuire will take place on Friday, Oct. 25, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Owatonna.