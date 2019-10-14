CLOQUET, Minn. — The Fond du Lac Ojibwe School and tribal offices in Cloquet are on lockdown Friday morning, Oct. 18, after a shooting nearby.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of University and Airport roads just after 10 a.m. Friday. As of 11 a.m., the authorities were still working to "secure the community and apprehend a suspect involved in a shooting," Rita Aspinwall, a spokesperson for the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, said in a news release.

It was not immediately clear if there was a victim.

The school is on "full lockdown," a staff member who answered the phone at the school confirmed. School was in session Friday.

The offices nearby are also on lockdown.

"The Fond du Lac tribal offices are on lockdown and employees are sheltering in place," Aspinwall said just before 11 a.m. Friday.

As of 11:15 a.m., however, employees were allowed to leave the Tribal Center, but no one could go in.

State Patrol, Cloquet Police Department, Carlton County Sheriff's Office and the Fond du Lac Police Department are on scene.

The visitation and funeral for tribal member Hazel Barbara Olson was being held at the gymnasium Friday morning, according to her obituary.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.