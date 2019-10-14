Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Thursday:

Assault

2:20 a.m. Thursday, a 23-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault in the 500 block of Justice Road NW.

DWI

9:45 p.m. Thursday, a 41-year-old man was arrested in the 4200 block of Irvine Ave. NW for a DWI, driving after cancellation, and refusing to submit to a chemical test.

12:46 p.m. Thursday, an 18-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Roosevelt Road SE and Van Buren Ave.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

DWI

10:52 p.m. Thursday, a 33-year-old man was arrested in the 100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive SE for a DWI, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and a warrant. A 27-year-old woman was also arrested at the time for fifth-degree drug possession.

1:13 a.m. Thursday, a 25-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI on Kay Ave. SE.

Violations

7:55 p.m. Thursday, a 33-year-old man was arrested in the 1700 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW for a probation violation.



