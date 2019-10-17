WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — A Maple Grove man was traveling over 80 mph in an SUV delivery truck and had just run a red light when he T-boned a Kia Sportage in White Bear Lake last spring, killing the vehicle’s 25-year-old driver, according to charges.

Robert James Norby, 53, was charged via warrant Wednesday, Oct. 16, with one count of criminal vehicular homicide for his role in the fatal collision on March 22, according to the criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court.

Several other drivers on the road that afternoon witnessed the crash, which took place at 3:05 p.m. as Norby was speeding down Minnesota 96, according to the charges.

He blew through a red light at the intersection of the highway and the ramp to southbound Interstate 35 E, striking the Kia as its driver, a 25-year-old West St. Paul man, turned to get on the ramp, the complaint said.

One witness said Norby was traveling so fast at the time that his vehicle appeared to go “airborne” just before striking the Kia, which responding law enforcement found “crumpled” by the force of the impact, according to the charges.

The collision occurred during Norby’s first work shift driving solo for the delivery company DHL, the complaint said.

He said he was heading east at the time to pick up a package at a nearby business, but reportedly could not remember the name of the business.

A blood test found no illegal drugs or alcohol in his system, and searches of his cellphone indicated he had not been using it at the time of the crash, the complaint said.

Investigators learned that his driver’s license was briefly canceled three times in 2017 and 2018 for “medical reasons,” according to the charges.

Medical staff who treated him at the hospital described him in reports as suffering from “type 2 diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia and stage II kidney disease.”

He told his doctors that he recently was diagnosed with “walking pneumonia” and that he had chronic problems with sleep apnea, according to the charges.

While he was “unclear” with authorities on whether he had seizures in the past, his medical history indicated he had, the complaint said.