APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — A Minnesota Department of Corrections sergeant is accused of exchanging McDonald’s food for oral sex while driving a female inmate to jail last month.

Randy Allen Beehler, 53, of Foley, was charged Thursday, Oct. 17, with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct for the alleged incident that happened along U.S. 52. He was taking the woman from Olmsted County jail to Hennepin County jail.

“It is a felony under Minnesota law for a correctional officer to engage in sexual acts with a person who is a resident of a jail, prison, detention center or work release facility or under supervision of the correctional system,” said Kathy Keena, chief deputy attorney for Dakota County. “Consent by the individual is not a defense. Criminal activity of this nature is a significant breach of trust.”

During the transfer, Beehler told the woman he was going to stop for food. She indicated that she would “do anything” for some food and Beehler asked if that included coming up to the front seat and “fooling around,” charges allege.

Beehler made his first appearance in court Thursday and posted bond ($50,000 without conditions or $20,000 with conditions). His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 11.