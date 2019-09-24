Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Disorderly

10:41 p.m. Wednesday, a 28-year-old man was arrested in the 8700 block of Country Club Road NE for disorderly conduct, obstruction, and child neglect.

Violations

9:22 p.m. Wednesday, a 25-year-old man was arrested for a probation violation in the 4200 block of 15th St. NW.

11:02 a.m. Wednesday, a 54-year-old woman was arrested in Bemidji for violating a domestic assault no contact order.

Warrants

10:08 a.m. Wednesday, a 35-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 1200 block of Little Norway Ave. SE.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Assault

10:18 p.m. Wednesday, a 31-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault in the 200 block of 25th St. NW.

DWI

10:54 a.m. Wednesday, a 42-year-old man was arrested in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW for a DWI and fifth-degree drug possession.

Warrants

1:44 p.m. Wednesday, a 31-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

10:32 a.m. Wednesday, a 55-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 300 block of Fourth St. NW.



