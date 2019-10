Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Warrants

10:02 p.m. Tuesday, a 65-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Blackduck.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Warrants

9:11 a.m. Tuesday, a 46-year-old individual was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of America Ave. NW. The report did not indicate whether the person was male or female.