Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida said authorities found a body about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. The body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for positive identification and to determine the cause of death. Guida said the body was found in “an area of interest,” but he declined to disclose the location.

Mae, 35, was reported missing after her family had no contact with her since Oct. 3. Her missing 2004 Jeep Liberty was located Oct. 4 in Aitkin County near Swatara, southwest of Hill City.

Guida previously said foul play was suspected in Mae’s disappearance. On Tuesday he declined to comment further on the case, including whether a suspect or suspects have been identified, because of the ongoing investigation. However, as the investigation continues, Guida said he would release the details to the public about the case.