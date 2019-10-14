Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Monday:

Drugs

10:55 a.m. Monday, a 43-year-old man was arrested in Red Lake for fifth-degree drug possession and possession of either machine guns or short-barreled shotguns.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

Warrants

8:22 p.m. Monday, a 24-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of America Ave. NW.

11:32 a.m. Monday, a 35-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 1400 block of 30th St. NW.

DWI

1:47 a.m. Monday, a 32-year-old man was arrested in the 100 block of Third St. NW for a DWI, refusing to submit to a chemical test, driving after suspension, and possession of firearms or ammunition by an ineligible person.



