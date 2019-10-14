OUTING, Minn. — Foul play is believed to be involved in the disappearance of an Outing woman.

Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida said Monday, Oct. 14, that authorities continue to search for 35-year-old Michelle Mae. Mae was reported missing after her family had no contact with her since Oct. 3.

Guida would not comment further on the case, including why the sheriff’s office believes foul play is involved in Mae’s disappearance, citing the ongoing investigation. However, Guida encouraged anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the sheriff’s office at 218-927-2138 or dial 911.

Last week, the sheriff’s office urged area hunters to keep watch for the missing woman.

Mae is described as Caucasian with green eyes, dark-rimmed glasses and short, dark hair. She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and has several tattoos on her forearms.

The sheriff’s office found Mae’s missing 2004 Jeep Liberty Oct. 4 in Aitkin County near Swatara, southwest of Hill City.

Outing is located about an hour south of Brainerd.