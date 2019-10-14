STEWARTVILLE, Minn. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested early Saturday, Oct. 12, after she allegedly broke a beer bottle on a man's head during an argument.

Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies were called around 12:30 a.m. Saturday to Riverview Greens Golf Club in Stewartville, about 12 miles south of Rochester, for a report of an assault.

A 22-year-old Stewartville man and the woman, identified as Kayla Peterson, had some sort of verbal argument and during the argument, the man reportedly asked Peterson something along the lines of "why don't you just hit me over the head with a beer bottle," Capt. Scott Behrns said. Peterson allegedly did just that.

The man suffered lacerations to his head and neck and was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. Behrns said the man was not very cooperative at the hospital said he didn't want to press charges.

Peterson, of Stewartville, was charged in Olmsted County District Court with felony second-degree assault and a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault. Following her first appearance Monday morning, Judge Lisa Hayne did not assign a monetary amount to conditional bail.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 23.