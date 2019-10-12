Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Friday-Monday:

Assault

2:24 p.m. Friday, a 25-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault by strangulation in the 5700 block of Lakey Road NW.

Burglary

10:08 p.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man was arrested in Blackduck for second-degree burglary, carrying a pistol without a permit, and illegally transporting a firearm in a motor vehicle.

DWI

9:10 p.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI, a warrant, and fifth-degree drug possession in the 600 block of Nordic Ave. NW. A 19-year-old man was also arrested at the time for fifth-degree drug possession.

10:39 a.m. Saturday, a 25-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Irvine Ave. NW and Smith Road.

10:13 p.m. Friday, a 38-year-old man was arrested near the intersection of Mission Road SE and Windigo Drive for a DWI, driving after revocation, a warrant, and fifth-degree drug possession.

Warrants

7:32 p.m. Sunday, a 23-year-old woman was arrested for a warrant near the intersection of Highway 2 and Adams Ave. NW.

2:30 p.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old woman was arrested for a warrant on U.S. Highway 2.

6:53 p.m. Friday, a 28-year-old woman was arrested for a warrant on U.S. Highway 2.

8:28 a.m. Friday, a juvenile was arrested on a warrant in Bemidji.

7:23 a.m. Friday, a 34-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday-Monday:

Assault

3:49 p.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault in the 2500 block of Phoenix Loop NW.

Drugs

8:38 a.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old man was arrested in the 2400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW for fifth-degree drug possession and driving after revocation.

Violations

9:02 a.m. Friday, a 24-year-old man was arrested for a parole violation in the 600 block of Beltrami Ave. NW.

Warrants

10:02 p.m. Saturday, a 32-year-old woman was arrested for a warrant in the 2300 block of Calihan Ave. NE.

11:50 p.m. Friday, a 25-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 2300 block of Calihan Ave. NE.







