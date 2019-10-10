EAGAN, Minn. — An Eagan woman is accused of smashing windows and mirrors of an occupied car with a hatchet while wearing a “Joker” mask and yelling, “I’m your worst nightmare!”

The incident, which went down at the Eagan transit station off Pilot Knob and Yankee Doodle roads last week, led to a felony first-degree criminal damage to property charge against 19-year-old Tazara Larisha Oliver.

According to the criminal complaint, a man reported to police that he and a woman were in his parked car on the second level of the transit station around 10 p.m. when someone wearing a black Joker mask approached and start swinging a hatchet — first breaking the passenger-side windows, then the outside mirrors and windshield.

A man then approached the car and Oliver and told her to stop before they both ran downstairs and to the lower level.

The car owner and his passenger were “shaken up and stated they very scared,” the complaint read.

Oliver had the mask and hatchet with her when police officers found her and the man at the transit station, charges allege. The told officers that when he arrived at the transit station, he saw Oliver hitting the car with a hatchet and that he told her to stop and she needs to leave so she doesn’t get in trouble, charges said.

Oliver told police that she “did not remember much from the incident,” but did admit to being on top of the ramp, the complaint read.

Damage to the car was estimated in excess of $1,000.