ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A Glenwood woman is accused of swindling the Brooten Commercial Club of more than $100,000 and using the money to prop up her own businesses.

Jana Mae Zenner, 38, made her first appearance Monday in Stearns County District Court on a felony charge of theft by swindle.

According to court records, she was released on her own recognizance on the condition she remain law abiding and attend all future court hearings. Her next court hearing is Jan. 10, 2020.

Zenner is accused of manipulating charitable gambling games and proceeds to swindle about $136,000 from the commercial club, according to the criminal complaint in court files. The theft is estimated to have taken place between May 2016 and December 2018.

Zenner also faces a felony theft-by-swindle charge in Pope County. She is charged with swindling a man in his late 80s. Her next court appearance on that charge is Nov. 12.

Zenner is a former chief executive of the Brooten Commercial Club, which is a charitable gambling operation in Brooten. She resigned Dec. 31, 2018.