ST. PAUL — Minnesota law enforcement issued about 200 fewer seat belt violations in a recent two-week extra enforcement period compared to a year ago, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said.

In its recurring "Click It or Ticket" campaign, officers from more than 300 agencies reported 4,415 seat belt citations from Sept. 16-28. Also seeing a drop, child seat violations fell from 140 to 98 in the period.

St. Paul police wrote 402 seat belt violations, the most among Twin Cities metro agencies. In the outstate region, state troopers in the Duluth district issued 229 and the Rochester district 202. Duluth police reported 159 citations.

In 2018, 96 unbelted motorists lost their lives on Minnesota roads, the most since 106 were killed in 2014.

A Minnesota seat belt survey earlier this year shows 93.4% compliance for front-seat passengers.