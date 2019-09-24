ROCHESTER, Minn. — The man accused of stabbing a fourth-grade teacher earlier this week told an Olmsted County District Court judge this morning he wanted "to go for the maximum."

David Daniel Galvan, 28, is charged with second-degree assault for allegedly stabbing a 24-year-old woman Tuesday, Oct. 8, in a seemingly random attack. Galvan made his first appearance on the charge in Olmsted County District Court this morning.

Galvan declined the service of a public defender and told Judge Christina Stevens that he wanted to go for the maximum and he "seen what I did to her." Defense attorney Joachim Marjon expressed concern to the judge over Galvan's ability to understand the court hearing. When Stevens asked Galvan if he understood why he was in court, he responded, "because I stabbed a white girl."

A 24-year-old teacher suffered a stab wound in an attack Tuesday afternoon as she led a group of children from a park to a nearby school.

Stevens repeatedly interrupted Galvan during the hearing as he tried to either give details of the alleged crime or speak about wanting the "maximum."

Stevens ordered a competency evaluation for Galvan. She set only unconditional bail at $100,000.

Rochester police were called around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday to the 600 block of Memorial Parkway Southwest for the report of an assault with a stabbing. An adult woman, whom police identified as a 24-year-old teacher from the Rochester Arts and Science Academy, had a small puncture wound near her shoulder blade that was bleeding slightly.

The woman positively identified Galvan as the man who stabbed her when shown a photo by police.