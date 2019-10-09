Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Warrants

12:43 a.m. Wednesday, a 42-year-old individual was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of Highway 2 and Wildwood Road. It was not specified it the person was male or female.

Violations

1:06 p.m. Wednesday, a 23-year-old woman was arrested for a probation violation in the 30200 block of Mill St. NE.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

DWI

9:34 p.m. Wednesday, a 58-year-old man was arrested near the intersection of Irvine Ave. NW and Justice Road for a DWI, a warrant, and fifth-degree drug possession. A 39-year-old woman also was arrested for a warrant and fifth-degree possession.

3:27 a.m. Wednesday, a 19-year-old man was arrested near the intersection of 28th St. NW and Delton Ave. for a DWI, criminal vehicular operation, driving without a valid license, and minor consumption.

Warrants

4:27 a.m. Wednesday, a 35-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.



