ST. PAUL — A 16-year-old admitted to bringing a loaded gun to his high school in St. Paul this week, authorities say.

St. Paul police officers responded to Jennings Community School on University Avenue around 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, on a report that a student at the school might be carrying a firearm, according to a juvenile petition filed in Ramsey County District Court.

Officers spoke with a staff member who reported that two students told her Jarquise Dovanta Brown-Williams — one of their 16-year-old male classmates — had brought a gun into the building, according to petition that charged the teen with felony-level weapons possession.

The staff member then showed them a photograph that appeared to show Brown-Williams holding a gun in a school bathroom, the charging document said.

Brown-Williams was brought into the dean’s office and searched by officers. A loaded 9-mm handgun was found in his pocket, the petition said.

Brown told officers he got the gun from someone on his way to school that day, but added that “he (couldn’t) say too much … (or) say somebody’s name,” according to the charges.

Brown-Williams pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property shortly after he was charged Tuesday, court records say.