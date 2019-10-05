Five years after her disappearance, Becker County officials again ask the public for help in the search for Melissa Dawn Eagleshield.

Eagleshield, who was better known by friends and family members as “Mitz,” was last seen in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 5, 2014, at a residence, owned by a male acquaintance of Eagleshield’s, along County Road 126 just south of Island Lake, approximately 15 miles northwest of Detroit Lakes.

She was 42 years old at the time.

Since her disappearance, the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, which has been leading the investigation, has conducted several air and ground searches of the rural, heavily wooded area near the residence. All of their searches have turned up nothing.

On Saturday, the sheriff's office again reached out to the public in a Facebook post, reminding residents to be on the lookout for anything that may lead to information about Eagleshield. As deer season starts up, hunters and other outdoors enthusiasts are asked to be on alert for anything that might help the search.

Four months after Eagleshield went missing, family and friends then said that many of them believe her disappearance may have been a result of foul play. The male acquaintance, who hasn’t been identified by police, was initially questioned and told authorities that Eagleshield took off sometime between 3 and 5 a.m.

“She left with nothing… without her shoes or purse, and I think that says something,” Linda Anderson, Eagleshield’s mother, previously said. “Could she have gotten confused and just walked away? Maybe, but then they would have found her body somewhere around there.”

Melissa Dawn Eagleshield

5-foot, 1-inch tall, 155 pounds, with light brown hair and hazel eyes.

Last seen on Oct. 5, 2014, at 40277 County Road 126 near Island Lake.

She was wearing a black shirt and sweatpants or pajama pants with a South Park logo.

If anyone has information on the disappearance of Eagleshield or finds anything suspicious, please immediately contact the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661.